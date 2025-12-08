Lenskart shares dip after lock-in period ends
Lenskart's shares slipped nearly 3% to ₹403.20 on Monday as a one-month lock-in period expired, making 4.07 crore shares (worth about ₹1,700cr) eligible for trade.
Since its November 10 IPO debut at ₹403.2, the stock has barely budged—up just 0.3% from its issue price.
What does Lenskart do?
Started in 2008, Lenskart is a big name in Indian eyewear, selling glasses and accessories both online and in stores.
They use tech to reach more customers and compete with brands like Titan Eyeplus and GKB Opticals.
Growth snapshot & what's next
Lenskart posted strong Q2 FY26 numbers: revenue jumped 21% year-on-year to ₹2,096cr and net profit rose by 20%.
Even with the recent share dip from early December highs near ₹449, Lenskart plans to open over 450 new stores across India—so they're clearly betting big on growing even more.