Dream11 moves beyond fantasy sports to AI 1st engagement platform

Dream11 now offers commentary, social contests, and community features: think more ways to connect with fans like you.

Ads will support the platform. Leadership is getting a shakeup too: Dream11 COO Vaibhav Kokal steps in as CEO of Dream11, while Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain stays CEO of the parent company Dream Sports.

After dropping paid contests following the government's ban on real-money games, Dream11 expanded globally and added creator-led Watch Alongs, though ad-free options have been dropped this year.

Dream Sports was last valued at $8 billion when the company received $840 million in funding in November 2021, and Dream11 says it's focused on making the fan experience smarter and more interactive than ever.