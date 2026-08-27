Dream11 moves beyond fantasy sports to AI 1st engagement platform
Dream11 is moving beyond just fantasy sports.
The company announced on August 28, 2026 that it is becoming an 'AI-first sports engagement platform,' shifting focus to live scores, stats, streaming, and sports content.
Free contest prizes are out; instead, the app is aiming to be your go-to spot for following games in real time.
Vaibhav Kokal named Dream11 CEO
Dream11 now offers commentary, social contests, and community features: think more ways to connect with fans like you.
Ads will support the platform. Leadership is getting a shakeup too: Dream11 COO Vaibhav Kokal steps in as CEO of Dream11, while Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain stays CEO of the parent company Dream Sports.
After dropping paid contests following the government's ban on real-money games, Dream11 expanded globally and added creator-led Watch Alongs, though ad-free options have been dropped this year.
Dream Sports was last valued at $8 billion when the company received $840 million in funding in November 2021, and Dream11 says it's focused on making the fan experience smarter and more interactive than ever.