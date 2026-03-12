Dream11's parent company shed 100+ employees last year: Report

Out of Dream11's original 1,000 employees, about 700-800 were reassigned across new units. Roughly 15% chose to leave for other gigs or ventures. CEO Harsh Jain stuck to a no-layoff approach and made it easier for folks who wanted out by removing bonus lock-ins.

Each new unit has its own CEO

Even with all the changes, Dream Sports kept around 950 employees across its new units and focused on helping people stay during the transition.

Each unit now has its own CEO (think Google's Alphabet style) and can raise outside funding, giving teams more freedom in a fast-changing industry.