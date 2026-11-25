Dreame starts Black Friday India sale on vacuums and dryers
Dreame is rolling out its Black Friday sale in India from November 27-30, with discounts on robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and hair dryers.
You can shop these deals on Dreame's website, Amazon India, or at select Croma and Reliance stores.
There are also exclusive bundles if you buy directly from Dreame online.
Dreame discounts and purchase benefits
Some highlights: the X60 Ultra Complete drops to ₹129,999 (from ₹134,999), the D10 Plus Gen 2 is now just ₹21,999 (down from ₹39,999), and the R20 vacuum is going for ₹24,999.
Buy the X60 Ultra Complete from Dreame's official website and you'll get a free Gleam hair dryer; pick up an L50s Pro Ultra for a half-price Gleam dryer.
Plus, there's no-cost EMI options, warranties, support in over 165 cities, and even virtual demos if you need help choosing.