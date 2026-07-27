Dreamfly Innovations announces 40,000sqft drone battery plant in North Bengaluru
Dreamfly Innovations just announced a huge new drone battery plant in North Bengaluru.
The facility spans 40,000 square feet and will start with an annual capacity of 100 MWh, which could double to 200 MWh later.
Backed by ₹40 crore from Avaana Capital, the project supports Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, using mostly local components.
Dreamfly plant to make drone batteries
The plant will make batteries for drones used in defense, farming, logistics, surveillance, and even air taxis.
The company says this move cuts reliance on imports and boosts India's drone industry.
Avaana Capital's Vikas Verma sees it as a big step toward making India a global player in drone tech.
Dreamfly plans to use advanced materials like lithium chemistries and graphene to push innovation for the country's fast-growing drone scene.