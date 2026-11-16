Founded in 2025 by Anand Venkatraman, Ramesh Parthasarathy, and Senthil Kanthaswamy, Dreamteam uses AI agents and a "Company Brain" to make sales workflows smoother and keep customer info organized.

Their goal is for CRMs to move beyond being boring databases: they want them to offer real-time insights across the whole customer journey.

With interest coming from industries like media and healthcare, they're aiming for CRMs that actually help teams work smarter.