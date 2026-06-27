Driver-owned Bharat Taxi expands to 500+ Indian cities by 2028
Business
Bharat Taxi, a driver-owned ride-hailing app, is set to expand to more than 500 Indian cities by 2028.
Announced by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at its Gujarat debut, the expansion includes major hubs like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Jaipur.
The goal: make affordable rides available everywhere while putting drivers first.
Bharat Taxi drivers buy ₹100 shares
Unlike typical apps, Bharat Taxi lets drivers keep the full fare: no commission cuts.
More than 700,000 drivers have already joined as shareholders for just ₹100 each. Plus, they will get perks like low-interest loans and family insurance.
As Shah put it, the idea is to boost both earnings and dignity for drivers while keeping rides budget-friendly for everyone.