DTDC and India Post partner to improve nationwide parcel deliveries
Business
DTDC Express and India Post just signed a deal to make parcel deliveries smoother and more reliable and consistent across the country.
By combining India Post's huge network with DTDC's logistics skills, they are aiming to reach places that don't usually get reliable delivery services, especially in smaller towns and rural areas.
DTDC India Post add 9,000+ PINs
This partnership is already active in 21 states, adding more than 9,000 new PIN codes to their service map.
That means better delivery coverage and more consistent shipment timelines for small sellers and online retailers who have struggled with last-mile delivery before.
If you live outside big cities or order online a lot, your packages are about to get easier to track down!