Dubai Chambers plans AI corridor linking Dubai and Bengaluru
Dubai Chambers just signed new deals with Nasscom and FKCCI to level up collaboration in AI, tech, and business between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The big highlight? They're planning to develop an "AI corridor" connecting Dubai and Bengaluru, aiming to make it easier for Indian startups to explore Dubai's market.
Plus, a new Virtual Dubai Desk will guide Indian businesses looking to expand in Dubai.
India trades $60B with Dubai
India is now Dubai's second-biggest trading partner, with $60 billion traded last year alone.
85,841 Indian companies are already active in Dubai, making them the largest foreign business community there.
As Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah from Dubai Chambers put it, the next phase of growth would be driven by digital economy sectors such as AI, fintech, deep tech, and software-as-a-service, so this partnership could open some exciting doors for young innovators on both sides.