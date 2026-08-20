Dubai Chambers signs 2 Bengaluru MOUs to advance agentic AI
Dubai Chambers just signed two new agreements in Bengaluru to advance collaboration in Agentic AI and make it easier for Indian businesses to connect with Dubai.
The MOUs were inked with NASSCOM and FKCCI as part of a visit led by Dubai Chambers's President and CEO Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah.
FKCCI virtual Dubai desk, NASSCOM backing
The NASSCOM deal is all about supporting Indian companies looking to expand into Dubai and encouraging more collaboration through events.
The FKCCI agreement sets up a Virtual Dubai Desk to help Indian businesses explore opportunities in Dubai.
Trade between the two has been booming: 85,841 Indian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of June 2026, with Indian foreign direct investment into Dubai reaching $2.28 billion in 2025 and investments from Dubai to India totalling $9.3 billion across 147 projects between 2016 and 2025.