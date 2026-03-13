Dubai's property market is booming, even amid regional tensions
Even with regional conflicts making headlines, Dubai's property market isn't slowing down.
Since late February, there have been over 4,800 deals totaling $4.3 billion, and nearly 90% of buyers aren't UAE citizens.
Hot spots like Dubai Islands and Jumeirah Village Circle are especially popular, as developers Emaar and Nakheel keep reporting strong sales, and non-UAE nationals are also permitted full ownership in designated freehold zones.
Off-plan homes gaining traction
More investors are jumping on "off-plan" (a.k.a. under-construction) homes, showing they trust Dubai's staying power even when things get shaky elsewhere.
Prices are holding steady between AED 1,700 to 2,200 per square foot.
As Anarock points out, Dubai has bounced back fast from past crises, something that keeps both new and seasoned investors interested.