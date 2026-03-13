Dubai's property market is booming, even amid regional tensions Business Mar 13, 2026

Even with regional conflicts making headlines, Dubai's property market isn't slowing down.

Since late February, there have been over 4,800 deals totaling $4.3 billion, and nearly 90% of buyers aren't UAE citizens.

Hot spots like Dubai Islands and Jumeirah Village Circle are especially popular, as developers Emaar and Nakheel keep reporting strong sales, and non-UAE nationals are also permitted full ownership in designated freehold zones.