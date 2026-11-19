Dublin startup Disseqt AI raises $8 million including Rahul Dravid
Disseqt AI, a Dublin-based startup making sure companies' AI tools play by the rules, just raised $8 million.
The round brought in big names from OpenAI, Meta, Salesforce, and even cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who invested in his individual capacity.
Disseqt to hire in India
With this funding, Disseqt plans to grow its team in India and expand into London, hiring in India across sales, operations, and technology.
Founded just last year, the company builds a platform that tests and monitors AI agents so they don't go rogue at work, a pretty big deal as more companies roll out powerful AIs.