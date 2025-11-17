Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas is back with an AI-powered concierge startup
Kabeer Biswas, who co-founded Dunzo, is now raising $12 million for a new AI-based personal concierge service.
The idea? Automate everyday tasks like booking travel, making restaurant reservations, and handling errands so you can focus on what matters.
Early-stage investors like Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed, and Blume Ventures are in discussions with him.
Built for busy urban professionals
Nicknamed "Dunzo 2.0," the startup targets urban professionals looking for a smoother lifestyle with less hassle.
Biswas wants to use AI to make life easier and more convenient.
From Dunzo's rise to a fresh start
Biswas launched Dunzo in 2015, turning it into a major delivery platform that attracted over $200 million from Reliance Industries.
After shifting to quick commerce, Dunzo shut down in 2024 following big losses and leadership changes.
Biswas departed and later joined Flipkart's quick-commerce unit.
Now, he's back with a new mission to simplify daily life using tech.