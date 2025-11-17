Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas is back with an AI-powered concierge startup

Nicknamed "Dunzo 2.0," the startup targets urban professionals looking for a smoother lifestyle with less hassle. Biswas wants to use AI to make life easier and more convenient.

From Dunzo's rise to a fresh start

Biswas launched Dunzo in 2015, turning it into a major delivery platform that attracted over $200 million from Reliance Industries.

After shifting to quick commerce, Dunzo shut down in 2024 following big losses and leadership changes.

Biswas departed and later joined Flipkart's quick-commerce unit.

Now, he's back with a new mission to simplify daily life using tech.