Dunzo co-founder raises $9M for AI start-up M
What's the story
Kabeer Biswas, the co-founder of Dunzo, has raised $9 million (around ₹83 crore) in a follow-on funding round for his AI-powered household concierge start-up, M. The latest investment was led by US-based RTP Global, which invested $5 million (about ₹46 crore). Existing investors contributed the remaining $4 million (around ₹37 crore), bringing M's total capital raised to $20 million (roughly ₹186 crore).
Unique strategy
What is M?
M is not just about grocery delivery. The start-up is working on an AI-powered platform that automates everyday household tasks, starting with kitchen management.
It aims to understand household preferences, plan meals, coordinate with domestic staff, and manage grocery requirements.
Unlike consumer internet companies focused on facilitating transactions, M wants to automate the decisions and coordination leading to those transactions.
Integration plans
How does it work?
The platform being developed by M can integrate with existing consumer services, including quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, to execute tasks on behalf of households.
This unique approach is different from other companies in the space and targets 10,000 households that employ cooks and domestic staff.
The platform will coordinate meal planning and grocery procurement for these households.
Leadership background
Biswas's experience to drive growth
Biswas's experience at Dunzo and Flipkart will drive M's growth. He briefly led Flipkart's quick-commerce business, Flipkart Minutes, before stepping down.
In April, the company had already raised $11 million from investors such as Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and CRED.
The latest investment will help M level up its AI-powered household concierge service and expand beyond kitchen management.