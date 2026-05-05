Will Damodar Valley Corporation finally make stock market debut?

The Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections has revived hopes of an initial public offering (IPO) for Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The change in political leadership is expected to accelerate the process of DVC's stock market debut. DVC, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, is often seen as a smaller counterpart to NTPC.

Political impact Political shift in Bengal removes listing roadblocks Analysts believe that the BJP's win in West Bengal has removed a major political hurdle that was blocking New Delhi's plan to list DVC. "The Government of India has been discussing the listing of DVC, which was facing challenges due to strained relations with the West Bengal government. We expect this to be expedited," JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Financial overview DVC's financials and operations DVC operates in power generation, transmission, and distribution across Jharkhand and West Bengal. The corporation reported a revenue of ₹23,900 crore in FY25 with an EBITDA of ₹5,500 crore and net profit of ₹1,200 crore. It has a thermal capacity of 6,540MW and hydropower capacity of 147MW catering to a contract demand of 3,393 MVA across these two eastern states.

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Potential Expect governance-focused reforms in power sector JM Financial argues that the BJP's win could trigger governance-focused reforms in the power sector. "Results of the recent assembly elections suggest the BJP will form the government in the state. This may provide a fillip to reforms in the sector considering the party's track record both at the Centre and in states where it is in power," the report noted.

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Listing prospects Improved Centre-state relations to resolve long-standing issues The improved Centre-state relations are likely to resolve long-standing issues between DVC and the West Bengal government. This development could pave the way for a stock market listing that had been delayed despite New Delhi's efforts to monetize PSU assets. The brokerage notes that DVC's shareholder structure (35% Indian government, 34% Bihar, and 31% West Bengal) had previously complicated decision-making around listing and governance changes.