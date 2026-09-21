D.Y. Chandrachud's legal opinion questions N Chandrasekaran's Tata Sons reappointment

Tata Sons is in the middle of a legal tussle over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman.

The big twist? Former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud's legal opinion, brought in by Noel Tata, questions whether the independent director's casting vote on September 17, 2026, was even valid.

According to Chandrachud, "a casting vote exercised by the Chairman cannot supply that missing affirmative vote."