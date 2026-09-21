D.Y. Chandrachud's legal opinion questions N Chandrasekaran's Tata Sons reappointment
Business
Tata Sons is in the middle of a legal tussle over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman.
The big twist? Former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud's legal opinion, brought in by Noel Tata, questions whether the independent director's casting vote on September 17, 2026, was even valid.
According to Chandrachud, "a casting vote exercised by the Chairman cannot supply that missing affirmative vote."
Tata Sons board control could shift
This opinion could shake up how things work at Tata Sons.
If board decisions can't rely on casting votes and need real majority support from Trusts' nominees, it might change who really holds power and how big calls are made at one of India's most influential companies.