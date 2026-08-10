E-verified ITR refunds often credited within 2 to 6 weeks
Business
Filed your ITR and waiting for that refund?
There's no fixed timeline, but if your return is accurate and e-verified, refunds in straightforward, correctly filed, e-verified cases are often credited within two to six weeks.
Delays can happen if the tax department is busy or spots any errors in your filing.
E-verify and pre-validate PAN account
To avoid holdups, e-verify quickly, make sure the bank account linked to your PAN is pre-validated, and double-check that all income and tax details match with Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS.
Even a tiny mistake can slow things down.
Suresh Kumar, CEO of Emergency Paisa, says, "Even minor inconsistencies can trigger additional checks and extend timelines."