E2E Networks posts ₹43.88 cr Q1 FY2027 profit, 1,644% surge
Business
E2E Networks just pulled off a huge turnaround, posting a net profit of ₹43.88 crore for the first quarter of FY2027, up a staggering 1,644% compared to last year's loss.
This jump comes thanks to strong growth in sales and improved operational performance.
E2E Networks sales and EBITDA surge
Net sales shot up by 334.12%, reaching ₹156.76 crore, while EBITDA grew over 400% to ₹129.32 crore.
The company's earnings per share flipped from negative to positive, landing at ₹2.14 this quarter.
Investors seem happy too: E2E's stock closed at ₹491.45 on July 28 and has delivered returns of over 140% in the past six months, pretty impressive momentum for anyone watching the markets.