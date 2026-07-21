E2E Networks posts ₹44cr June quarter profit, stock jumps 5%
Business
E2E Networks, known for its AI-powered cloud services, saw its stock jump 5% to ₹446.40 on Tuesday.
The buzz? The company posted a ₹44 crore net profit for the June quarter, flipping last year's nearly ₹3 crore loss and boosting its stock by 10% over just two days.
E2E revenue up 336% to ₹157cr
Revenue shot up 336% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, thanks to better GPU usage, new tech rollouts like the B200 cluster, and scaling up its AI/ML platform.
With a strong 75.2% EBITDA margin and over 5,000 GPUs deployed this quarter, E2E is betting big on expanding even more as demand for AI keeps rising.