E2E Networks secures ₹136cr international AI order, denies insider ties
E2E Networks, known for its cloud and AI infrastructure, just scored a ₹136 crore ($14.63 million) international order from an AI foundation models developer.
Over the next three years, it will provide GPU-powered cloud services.
The company also clarified there is no insider connection with the client, so it's all above board.
E2E's ₹1,000cr Blackwell deal lifts shares
Back in August 2026, E2E signed a major deal with an Indian AI company to supply NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and services worth ₹1,000 crore through June 2029.
These big wins are paying off; after the announcements, E2E's shares jumped 4.83% to close at ₹499.10 on the BSE.