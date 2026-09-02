Early backers and promoters exit ₹26,337cr in August deals

August 2026 saw ₹26,337 crore in 17 block and bulk deals across 12 companies, mostly exits by early-stage investors and promoters, alongside at least one strategic purchase, with investors pulling out a whopping ₹26,337 crore ($2.77 billion) across 12 firms.

Most of these exits came from early investors and promoters, while mutual funds and global institutions stepped up as buyers.

It's all about early backers cashing in as the market heats up.