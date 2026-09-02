Early backers and promoters exit ₹26,337cr in August deals
August 2026 saw ₹26,337 crore in 17 block and bulk deals across 12 companies, mostly exits by early-stage investors and promoters, alongside at least one strategic purchase, with investors pulling out a whopping ₹26,337 crore ($2.77 billion) across 12 firms.
Most of these exits came from early investors and promoters, while mutual funds and global institutions stepped up as buyers.
It's all about early backers cashing in as the market heats up.
Lenskart leads ₹7,445cr selloffs
Lenskart led the pack with ₹7,445 crore worth of shares sold, followed by Paytm at ₹4,986 crore.
Paytm, Lenskart, Groww, Eternal, and Meesho together accounted for nearly ₹18,999 crore, or about 72% of the total deal value during the month.
Big names like SoftBank and Alpha Wave sold off large stakes too, while BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Societe Generale sold shares, with most of the stake picked up by BlackRock, in a ₹2,700 crore block deal.