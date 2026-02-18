EaseMyTrip shares jump 60% in 3 days: What's driving rally
What's the story
Shares of Easy Trip Planners, the company behind the online travel platform EaseMyTrip, have skyrocketed by a whopping 60% in just three trading sessions. The surge comes after the company's board approved a plan to raise up to ₹500 crore through equity shares and/or other eligible securities. The move is part of its strategy to expand into high-growth areas like hotels and holidays, invest in technology upgrades, and strengthen its financial position.
Market response
EasyMyTrip shares gain 12% today
EaseMyTrip's shares jumped by 12% today, hitting a high of ₹10.6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company said in its filing to exchanges that the capital raised will be used for expansion in high-growth areas, particularly hotels and holidays. It will also enable continued investments in technology, platform enhancement, and strategic opportunities aligned with long-term business priorities. Since its listing on March 19, 2021, EaseMyTrip shares have underperformed, falling 95% from its issue price of ₹187 per share.
Financials
Easy Trip Planners reports Q3FY26 results
For Q3FY26, Easy Trip Planners reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.85 crore against a loss of ₹33 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26. However, its profit after tax (PAT) narrowed year-on-year from ₹34 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹152 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹151 crore in the year-ago period, showing marginal growth.