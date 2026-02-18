EaseMyTrip shares jump 60% in 3 days: What's driving rally

Market response

EasyMyTrip shares gain 12% today

EaseMyTrip's shares jumped by 12% today, hitting a high of ₹10.6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company said in its filing to exchanges that the capital raised will be used for expansion in high-growth areas, particularly hotels and holidays. It will also enable continued investments in technology, platform enhancement, and strategic opportunities aligned with long-term business priorities. Since its listing on March 19, 2021, EaseMyTrip shares have underperformed, falling 95% from its issue price of ₹187 per share.