Energy costs, especially oil and gas, are above the ECB's baseline projections, and a colder winter could make household utility bills even pricier.

The ECB is also keeping an eye on wage talks, since bigger paychecks could push prices up further.

At the same time, Europe's job market is not as strong as it was during the 2022 inflation spike, so the bank might not go overboard with rate hikes.

Plus, leadership changes coming in 2027 could shake up future policies.