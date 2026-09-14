ECB may hike again as Iran conflict lifts energy costs

The European Central Bank (ECB) is thinking about raising interest rates even more, mainly because fuel prices are climbing due to the Iran conflict.

ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks, who is also governor of Latvia's central bank, says they want to adjust rates gradually so that rising energy costs do not end up making everything else (like wages and shopping) more expensive.

The key rate just went up to 2.5%, and there could be another bump soon.