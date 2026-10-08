ECB may raise rates again, warns policymaker Primoz Dolenc
The European Central Bank (ECB) is thinking about raising interest rates again because inflation just is not letting up.
Primoz Dolenc, who helps set ECB policy and runs Slovenia's central bank, said stubborn inflation and global tensions mean the bank needs to stay cautious.
The ECB last bumped rates up to 2.5% when inflation hit 3.8%.
Energy risks cloud strong eurozone growth
Energy prices are a big wild card: uncertainty around gas storage in Europe could make everyday things more expensive, including food (thanks to higher costs and even weather issues like El Nino).
Even so, the eurozone economy grew in early 2026 with strong spending and services, but rising borrowing costs from higher bond yields could make things tougher moving forward.
The ECB says it will keep an eye on the data before making any big moves.