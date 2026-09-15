Eclat Health Solutions considers $300 million IPO in India
Business
Eclat Health Solutions, a company that handles medical billing and coding, is considering a $300 million IPO in India.
It has held preliminary discussions with investment banks, and plans to bring on advisers soon.
The exact details of the IPO are still being worked out.
Management buyout precedes Eclat IPO move
Eclat's move comes after a management buyout in June and fits right into India's hot IPO scene: nearly $10 billion has been raised in IPOs in India this year.
With firms like Manipal Health pulling off big IPOs recently, Eclat seems ready to ride the wave.