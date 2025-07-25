eClerx hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results—buy, sell, hold?
eClerx Services just hit a 52-week high on Thursday, with shares touching ₹3,920.90 after a strong start to FY26.
The company's net profit jumped nearly 27% year-on-year to ₹141.7 crore, while revenue climbed almost 20%, showing that business is booming even in uncertain times.
Key numbers from the company's Q1 report card
If you're watching the job market or investing, eClerx's growth stands out—profit margins improved from 13.9% to 15%, and earnings per share got a solid boost too.
The company added over 2,600 new employees this year (now over 20,000 strong), signaling real demand across tech-focused sectors.
Global expansion and specialized services
eClerx is expanding globally—they just opened a new center in Cairo—and doubling down on specialized services.
Managing Director Kapil Jain credits their "domain-focused strategy and investment in productized services" for the momentum.