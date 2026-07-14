Ecobox to invest ₹1,008cr in Visakhapatnam to support Google AI

This project is set to create about 5,000 direct jobs locally.

Google has a first right of refusal to purchase the completed facilities, but Ecobox will be free to lease the facilities to other technology and industrial tenants if Google chooses not to utilize the entire capacity.

It fits right into Andhra Pradesh's big plan to turn Visakhapatnam into a leading hub for AI and digital infrastructure, thanks to strong cable connections, steady power supply, and plenty of land.