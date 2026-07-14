Ecobox to invest ₹1,008cr in Visakhapatnam to support Google AI
Ecobox Industrial Asset IV Pvt Ltd (a Logicap subsidiary backed by Hillhouse Investment-managed funds) is bringing a massive logistics and light industrial park to Visakhapatnam, investing ₹1,008 crore.
Built on 91.38 acres at Kanamam, the new site will include nearly 1.95 million sq ft of space for warehousing, manufacturing, and administrative facilities, all designed to boost Google's AI operations and networking in India.
Project to create about 5,000 jobs
This project is set to create about 5,000 direct jobs locally.
Google has a first right of refusal to purchase the completed facilities, but Ecobox will be free to lease the facilities to other technology and industrial tenants if Google chooses not to utilize the entire capacity.
It fits right into Andhra Pradesh's big plan to turn Visakhapatnam into a leading hub for AI and digital infrastructure, thanks to strong cable connections, steady power supply, and plenty of land.