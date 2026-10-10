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Home / News / Business News / ED arrests Sadhna Group chairman in ₹168cr money laundering case
ED arrests Sadhna Group chairman in ₹168cr money laundering case
The money laundering case against Gupta stems from a September FIR

ED arrests Sadhna Group chairman in ₹168cr money laundering case

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 10, 2026
05:40 pm
What's the story

Rakesh Kumar Gupta, the Chairman of Delhi-based media and broadcast company Sadhna Group, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Gupta has been accused of indulging in irregularities related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code processes.

Custody

Gupta produced before Additional Sessions Judge

Gupta was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler at his residential camp office in Ghaziabad today.

The court granted the ED five-day custody of the accused, while the agency has sought his remand for seven days.

The money laundering case against Gupta stems from a September FIR lodged by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Case details

Accused of manipulating insolvency of Sadhna Media

The police complaint alleges that Gupta manipulated the insolvency of Sadhna Media Pvt. Ltd. (SMPL) with related creditors holding 99.41% of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

This was allegedly done to settle ₹110.10 crore in income tax dues for just ₹20 lakh.

Further, he is accused of receiving over ₹2 crore in cash through cryptocurrency/hawala on the resale of SMPL/Aryan TV, and leading SMPL to pay ₹4.48 crore to connected creditors.

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Regulatory findings

Allegations against Gupta by ED

The ED's remand papers reveal that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had in May 2025 identified Gupta as the "mastermind" behind the "manipulation" of shares of Sadhna Broadcast.

The regulatory body had also held him and others "jointly and severally liable" for around ₹58 crore.

The ED claims that the alleged proceeds of crime in this case amount to ₹168 crore.

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Legal proceedings

Court rejects arguments put forth by defense counsel

Gupta's defense counsel argued that neither SEBI nor the Income Tax Department had complained against him.

They also claimed he received a no dues certificate from the tax department and paid a penalty imposed by SEBI.

However, the court rejected these arguments, stating that "the action taken by the ED cannot be said to be illegal merely because there is no complaint by the SEBI or I-T department."

Investigation rationale

Court deemed investigation necessary and Gupta's arrest lawful

The court stressed that the SEBI order, though under challenge, indicates the complaint has some basis and isn't baseless.

It also noted that an NCLT order passed in 2024 hasn't been challenged but can't stop the ED from investigating allegations where over ₹100 crore loss to exchequer is alleged.

The court deemed the investigation "necessary" and found Gupta's arrest lawful.

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