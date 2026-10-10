ED arrests Sadhna Group chairman in ₹168cr money laundering case

The police complaint alleges that Gupta manipulated the insolvency of Sadhna Media Pvt. Ltd. (SMPL) with related creditors holding 99.41% of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

This was allegedly done to settle ₹110.10 crore in income tax dues for just ₹20 lakh.

Further, he is accused of receiving over ₹2 crore in cash through cryptocurrency/hawala on the resale of SMPL/Aryan TV, and leading SMPL to pay ₹4.48 crore to connected creditors.