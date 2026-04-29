ED attaches ₹3,034cr Anil Ambani family assets amid laundering probe

Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group assets ₹19,344cr

With this move, the total value of attached Reliance Anil Ambani Group properties has shot up to ₹19,344 crore.

The case started after CBI FIRs filed on complaints by SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, and LIC, with ₹40,185 crore outstanding.

ED also attached 7.71 crore shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited held by Risee Infinity.

A group spokesperson said some of these are old family assets and they plan to fight the attachments in court.