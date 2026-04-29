ED attaches ₹3,034cr Anil Ambani family assets amid laundering probe
Big news: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹3,034 crore from Anil Ambani and his family as part of a money laundering probe.
This includes a Mumbai apartment owned by Ambani and a Khandala farmhouse held jointly by Jai Anshul Ambani and Luna Trust.
The investigation is tied to alleged financial irregularities involving Reliance Communications.
Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group assets ₹19,344cr
With this move, the total value of attached Reliance Anil Ambani Group properties has shot up to ₹19,344 crore.
The case started after CBI FIRs filed on complaints by SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, and LIC, with ₹40,185 crore outstanding.
ED also attached 7.71 crore shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited held by Risee Infinity.
A group spokesperson said some of these are old family assets and they plan to fight the attachments in court.