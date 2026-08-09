Why ED filed fresh chargesheets against Anil Ambani group firms

The second case involves a supplementary chargesheet filed against Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) and others.

The main chargesheet in this case was filed by the ED in March.

The prosecution complaint names RCOM, Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), former RAAG executives Seth, Gautam Doshi, and Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, among others, as accused under PMLA provisions.