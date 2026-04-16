ED custody for ex Reliance ADAG executives in ₹11,500cr probe Business Apr 16, 2026

Two former top Reliance ADAG executives, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna, have been sent to five days' Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by a Delhi court.

They were arrested on April 15, and the court said the money trail of about ₹11,500 crore needs to be traced in the alleged shell-company-linked money laundering probe.

The judge highlighted the need to track where all this money actually went.