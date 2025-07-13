ED detains 2 in Sahara Group money-laundering case

Abraham organized covert property sales, while Verma handled transactions

This case is part of a bigger probe into Sahara Group's alleged Ponzi scheme, where investors' money was collected under false promises but never repaid. Instead, funds were used to buy properties and cover personal expenses.

The ED has already seized land worth nearly ₹3,000 crore linked to these activities, and investigations are still ongoing under anti-money laundering laws.