India's trade deficit decreases to $20.7 billion Business Jul 13, 2025

India's trade deficit dropped to $20.7 billion in June 2025, down from $21.9 billion the month before.

This improvement comes as global oil prices cooled off and gold imports slowed, making it a little easier on the country's wallet.

India's move to buy more oil from Russia and the US instead of just the Middle East also helped keep costs in check.