India's trade deficit decreases to $20.7 billion
India's trade deficit dropped to $20.7 billion in June 2025, down from $21.9 billion the month before.
This improvement comes as global oil prices cooled off and gold imports slowed, making it a little easier on the country's wallet.
India's move to buy more oil from Russia and the US instead of just the Middle East also helped keep costs in check.
How India cutting back on gold imports helped
A temporary ceasefire in West Asia and a boost in OPEC+ production brought oil prices down for a bit, which meant India paid less for its fuel—even as prices bounced back later.
Meanwhile, with gold hitting record highs globally and fewer people buying it at home, India cut back on gold imports too.
Both moves played a big role in shrinking the trade gap this summer.