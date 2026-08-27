ED freezes 33cr assets linked to Vatika Ltd promoters
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen ₹33 crore worth of assets linked to Vatika Ltd. a Gurugram-based real estate company.
This move comes after Delhi Police flagged possible financial crimes, sparking an ED investigation into the company's promoters, Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla, and Gaurav Bhalla.
Raids were carried out at seven spots connected to them.
ED probes 260cr 'Vatika India Next'
The ED is looking into claims that Vatika collected over ₹260 crore from homebuyers for its "Vatika India Next" projects but delivered plots worth less than half that amount.
Many buyers are still waiting for their promised land, even after multiple deadlines lapsed.
On top of that, 14 plots were reportedly sold off to others without taking due consent from the victim company.
Officials seize cars jewelry bank accounts
During their searches, officials seized luxury cars, jewelry, bank accounts, and more.