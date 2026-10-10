ED names 5, including Shivam Associates, in 2,459cr ponzi scheme

Neelannavar allegedly promised investors assured returns of 3% per month, but instead used their money for risky stock trading (losing ₹185.95 crore), personal enrichment, and even property deals routed through cooperative societies.

Some funds were sent to Neelannavar's wife, Sangeeta, and minor son, Siddhant, as well as to associated business entities.

The ED has already seized key documents and frozen assets worth ₹2.02 crore as part of its probe.