Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Altiva Equity Long-Short Fund, ₹10L minimum

Edelweiss Mutual Fund just rolled out the Altiva Equity Long-Short Fund, a new investment option for those looking to grow their money over three to five years.

Announced today, the fund is open for subscription until September 24 and requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh.

It's mainly for people who want a core equity allocation, the potential for returns above conventional large-cap exposure, and an investment horizon of three to five years.