Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Altiva Equity Long-Short Fund, ₹10L minimum
Edelweiss Mutual Fund just rolled out the Altiva Equity Long-Short Fund, a new investment option for those looking to grow their money over three to five years.
Announced today, the fund is open for subscription until September 24 and requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh.
It's mainly for people who want a core equity allocation, the potential for returns above conventional large-cap exposure, and an investment horizon of three to five years.
Altiva designed for 3-5 year investors
Altiva invests 80% in large-cap stocks and 20% in mid- and small-caps, using strategies such as covered calls and straddles to boost returns.
You can subscribe or redeem daily, but there's a 0.5% exit fee if you redeem or switch out on or before 90 days from the date of allotment.
Existing Altiva SIF investors who have already fulfilled the applicable ₹10 lakh minimum investment threshold can start with just ₹1,000.
This fund is built for long-term investors chasing higher returns, not really for short-term traders or anyone just tracking the index.