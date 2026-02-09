YouTuber Nitish Rajput facing ₹2.5cr defamation suit: Here's why

YouTuber Nitish Rajput is facing a ₹2.5 crore defamation suit from Eduquity Technologies, a human resource consulting firm. The lawsuit comes after Rajput's allegations of irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission 's (SSC) examination practices. He had shared a video on his channel, accusing Eduquity of discrepancies in obtaining government tenders and raising concerns over the integrity of SSC examinations.

Video analysis Allegations based on RTI replies, claims Rajput In his video, Rajput scrutinized the SSC's tendering process and vendor selection for conducting exams. He alleged discrepancies in Eduquity's turnover over the years. The YouTuber claimed that his allegations were based on Right to Information (RTI) replies and publicly available documents. The video drew a lot of attention from government job aspirants who had previously reported technical failures, delays, and logistical errors during SSC exams.

Defamation claim Eduquity seeks financial compensation, video removal Eduquity Technologies has claimed that Rajput's video contains misleading information and has harmed the company's reputation. The firm has sought financial compensation and removal of the video from social media platforms. However, Rajput has refused to take down the content, maintaining that his analysis is based on verified public records and addresses the concerns shared by many exam candidates.

Advertisement

Legal proceedings Student groups mobilizing around issue, seeking judicial intervention With the case now in court, it has shifted from social media and protests to the legal system. Several student and aspirant groups are mobilizing around this issue. Reports suggest these groups are seeking wider judicial intervention and are considering approaching the Supreme Court for an independent review of SSC's recruitment framework, including vendor appointment and exam management processes.

Advertisement