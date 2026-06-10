EIA warns over 6 million bpd losses as OECD stocks fall Business Jun 10, 2026

Oil reserves held by the world's 38 wealthiest nations / OECD nations are at their lowest since 2003, mostly because the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route, has been closed.

This chokepoint has caused big supply issues, and countries like the US are seeing their oil stocks drop fast.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says global oil inventories could lose more than 6 million barrels a day this quarter, with even bigger drops expected next quarter.