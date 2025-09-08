Next Article
Eicher Motors hits 52-week high: What's driving the stock
Eicher Motors just hit a 52-week high on the BSE, trading at ₹6,614.50 as of 11:36am this Monday.
The excitement is all about their strong performance this year: revenue climbed 14% to ₹18,870 crore and net profit rose about 14% to ₹4,034 crore for fiscal 2025.
Strong fundamentals and healthy dividend payout
If you're curious about investing or just like seeing Indian brands win, here's why people are paying attention:
Eicher's earnings per share rose from ₹146 to ₹173, and they're rewarding shareholders with a ₹70 per share dividend starting August 1.
With a return on equity over 22% and barely any debt (debt-to-equity ratio is just 0.01), analysts are upbeat thanks to solid sales growth and smart operations.