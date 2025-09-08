Eicher Motors hits 52-week high: What's driving the stock

Strong fundamentals and healthy dividend payout

If you're curious about investing or just like seeing Indian brands win, here's why people are paying attention:

Eicher's earnings per share rose from ₹146 to ₹173, and they're rewarding shareholders with a ₹70 per share dividend starting August 1.

With a return on equity over 22% and barely any debt (debt-to-equity ratio is just 0.01), analysts are upbeat thanks to solid sales growth and smart operations.