Eighth Central Pay Commission chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai meets

Big changes could be coming for central government employees and pensioners: the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is meeting this month to review pay, allowances, and pensions.

Headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission will talk with employee unions and pensioner groups in Bengaluru (October 7-8) and Mumbai (October 22-23), representing about 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners.