Eighth Central Pay Commission chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai meets
Big changes could be coming for central government employees and pensioners: the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is meeting this month to review pay, allowances, and pensions.
Headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission will talk with employee unions and pensioner groups in Bengaluru (October 7-8) and Mumbai (October 22-23), representing about 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners.
Commission gathers feedback on salaries, pensions
The CPC is gathering feedback on salaries, benefits, and pensions to help shape its recommendations.
While its report is due by May 2027, past commissions took longer to see changes actually happen.
These talks matter because they'll influence how government pay structures might evolve and could affect future government expenditure for millions of people working for or retired from the central government.