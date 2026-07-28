Eighth Central Pay Commission holds Chennai and Puducherry consultations
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is holding consultations in Chennai (September 7-8) and Puducherry (September 9) as part of its big review of pay, pensions, and benefits for central government employees.
If your organization wants a say, you'll need to request an appointment online by August 18, using the Memo ID from your submitted memorandum.
Feedback could shape pay and pensions
These meetings let employee groups share their thoughts on salaries, allowances, career growth, and more.
The Commission will consider all feedback, from these sessions and from government departments, before making recommendations that could shape pay and pension rules for hundreds of thousands of government employees across India.