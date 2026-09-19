Eighth Pay Commission concludes Chandigarh consultations and schedules Bengaluru meetings
The Eighth Pay Commission just finished its round of consultations in Chandigarh, where consultations with employee unions and pensioner groups continued, with salary restructuring and the fitment factor remaining central issues.
Eligible organizations and stakeholders had to submit the required documentation by September 18 to participate in the Bengaluru meetings.
The next big meeting is set for October 7-8 in Bengaluru.
Pensioners propose quarterly DR updates
Pensioner groups are asking for more frequent updates to Dearness Relief (DR) payments so they actually keep up with inflation: one group wants quarterly changes based on a three-month average.
Another suggests merging DA/DR with basic pay after it crosses 25%.
These ideas are still under review, but nothing's final yet. The commission's full report is expected by mid-2027 and could mean real changes for how government salaries and pensions work.