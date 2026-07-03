Eighth Pay Commission extends deadline for ministries, departments and UTs

Online-only submissions meetings to shape recommendations

All submissions must be made through the commission's online portal; no emails or paper forms allowed.

To help shape its recommendations on pay and pensions, the commission is also meeting with government groups and unions across India: next stops are Bhubaneswar (July 6-7, 2026) and Kolkata (July 9-10, 2026).

Their input will help draft the final report before it heads for Cabinet approval.