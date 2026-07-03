Eighth Pay Commission extends deadline for ministries, departments and UTs
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission just gave ministries, departments, and union territories a bit more time to submit their employee data, now due July 31, 2026, instead of June 30, 2026.
The extension comes after many struggled to gather details like staff numbers, vacancies, attrition rates, and salary spending.
Online-only submissions meetings to shape recommendations
All submissions must be made through the commission's online portal; no emails or paper forms allowed.
To help shape its recommendations on pay and pensions, the commission is also meeting with government groups and unions across India: next stops are Bhubaneswar (July 6-7, 2026) and Kolkata (July 9-10, 2026).
Their input will help draft the final report before it heads for Cabinet approval.