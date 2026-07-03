Eighth Pay Commission meets July 6-7 in Bhubaneswar on pay
Business
Big changes could be coming for central government employees, as the eighth Pay Commission is set to meet in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7.
The talks will cover salary, pension, and other benefits, with unions and associations invited to share their views online through the official portal.
Unions seek minimum salary ₹69,000
Unions are pushing for a major pay hike, raising the minimum monthly salary from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 using a new fitment factor.
They're also calling for a return to the Old Pension Scheme, higher House Rent Allowance based on city type, and reinstating welfare advances like House Building Advance.
On top of that, they want better health coverage and fairer policies for contract workers to close gaps in benefits and financial security.