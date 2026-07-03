Eighth Pay Commission meets July 6-7 in Bhubaneswar on pay

Unions seek minimum salary ₹69,000

Unions are pushing for a major pay hike, raising the minimum monthly salary from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 using a new fitment factor.

They're also calling for a return to the Old Pension Scheme, higher House Rent Allowance based on city type, and reinstating welfare advances like House Building Advance.

On top of that, they want better health coverage and fairer policies for contract workers to close gaps in benefits and financial security.