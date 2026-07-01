Eighth Pay Commission reviews fitment factor for central govt pay

Unions seek 2x to 5x fitment

Unions want the fitment factor bumped up to anywhere between 2x and 5x.

That means if you're at Level 1 earning ₹18,000 now, your salary could jump to ₹36,000 (2x), ₹45,000 (2.5x), or even ₹54,000 (3x).

Higher levels see similar jumps: Level 4 could go from ₹25,500 up to as much as ₹76,500.

For senior positions like Level 13, basic pay might double or even triple too.

Final numbers will depend on what the government can afford and what the commission recommends.