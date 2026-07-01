Eighth Pay Commission reviews fitment factor for central govt pay
The Eighth Pay Commission is reviewing how central government employees and pensioners get paid, and the big thing everyone's talking about is the "fitment factor."
This simple multiplier decides your new basic pay, and since allowances like HRA are tied to it, a higher fitment factor means a bigger paycheck.
Unions seek 2x to 5x fitment
Unions want the fitment factor bumped up to anywhere between 2x and 5x.
That means if you're at Level 1 earning ₹18,000 now, your salary could jump to ₹36,000 (2x), ₹45,000 (2.5x), or even ₹54,000 (3x).
Higher levels see similar jumps: Level 4 could go from ₹25,500 up to as much as ₹76,500.
For senior positions like Level 13, basic pay might double or even triple too.
Final numbers will depend on what the government can afford and what the commission recommends.