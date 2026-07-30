Eighth Pay Commission seeks Chandigarh employee input September 16-18 2026
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission is holding consultations in Chandigarh from September 16-18, 2026, as part of its big push to hear from government employees about pay and pension reforms.
If you are a central government or union territory employee, pensioner, or individual based in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, or Chandigarh, this is your chance to share your thoughts and help shape future policies.
Register online with unique memo ID
Want in? Just register online by August 25 with your Unique Memo ID.
If you're selected, details about the venue and schedule will be sent your way.
These sessions are part of a nationwide effort. The Commission will meet folks in Delhi and will head to Chennai and Puducherry soon.
The goal: a fairer pay structure for everyone.