Eighth Pay Commission to update pay and benefits for 10 million+
The Eighth Pay Commission is in the works to update pay and benefits for more than 10 million people, including central government staff, pensioners, defense, and railway personnel.
The Terms of Reference were cleared by the Union Cabinet last year, and this temporary panel has 18 months to suggest changes that could impact salaries and perks for a huge chunk of public sector workers.
Modernizing pensions and rewarding performance
They're reviewing how pay, allowances like DA and HRA, and pensions stack up against today's economy and making sure everything stays fair but sustainable for the country.
A big focus is on modernizing pension rules (especially under NPS/UPS) and finding ways to reward good performance so government jobs stay attractive.
Their recommendations will shape how future salaries look while keeping an eye on public finances.