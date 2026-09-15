Eighth Pay Commission to visit Chandigarh amid 5-year revision demand
The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, concluded its Puducherry meet on September 9 and is gearing up for a three-day visit to Chandigarh starting tomorrow, until September 18.
During these talks, employee and pensioner unions are asking for salary and pension revisions every five years instead of the usual 10, saying it would help keep up with inflation and rising costs.
Cost of 5-year cycle unquantified
Groups like Bharat Pensioners Samaj and National Council-JCM Staff Side support pay and pension revisions every five years.
The Railway Senior Citizens's Welfare Society pointed out that some allowances stay frozen until a new commission comes along.
Meanwhile, the Federation of National Postal Organisations wants a Permanent Wage Review Body so pay stays relevant as prices go up, though the financial cost of a 5-year revision cycle has not been quantified in the memorandums.