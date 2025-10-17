Next Article
EKA Mobility raises $57 million to accelerate EV production
Business
EKA Mobility, a rising name in electric vehicles, has landed $57 million in Series A funding led by the NIIF India-Japan Fund.
This fresh investment will help EKA ramp up its EV production, push research and development, and strengthen its supply chain.
Plus, they're planning to use some of the funds to get their name out there both in India and globally.
Founder Sudhir Mehta on the funding
Founder Dr. Sudhir Mehta says this funding is a big step toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation across India.
EKA, backed by Pinnacle Industries and partners like VDL Groep and Mitsui & Co., already has over 3,300 electric bus orders from public and private buyers.
After raising $23 million earlier this year, this new boost is set to help them scale up even faster.