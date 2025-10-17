EKA Mobility raises $57 million to accelerate EV production Business Oct 17, 2025

EKA Mobility, a rising name in electric vehicles, has landed $57 million in Series A funding led by the NIIF India-Japan Fund.

This fresh investment will help EKA ramp up its EV production, push research and development, and strengthen its supply chain.

Plus, they're planning to use some of the funds to get their name out there both in India and globally.